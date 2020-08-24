Sign up to our

8.13pm BST

The governor used the term “historic” to describe the wildfires.

Here’s some context, with more up-to-date numbers. This time last year, California had 4,292 wildfires burning across 56,000 acres.

8.06pm BST

The lightning event that everyone was dreading resulted in 289 lightning strikes that sparked 10 new fires, Gavin Newsom, California’s governor, said.

8.02pm BST

Gavin Newsom, California’s governor, will be providing an update on the wildfires as well as the pandemic.

We’ll be providing a summary of his briefing, but you can follow along here as well:

LIVE NOW: Governor provides an update on the state’s response to wildfires and the pandemic.

7.48pm BST

Wildfires have burned more than 1.27 million acres - 1,988.7 square miles - of California since 31 July.

That’s more than the size of Delaware. That’s two times the size of Luxembourg.

The latest numbers on the Aug. Lightning Siege that has charred 1.2 million acres since Aug. 15. We are grateful for the 91 fire engines from Arizona, Idaho, New Mexico, Texas, Oregon, Utah, Washington to assist us in battling more than 2 dozen major wildfires.

6.51pm BST

Northern California health officials are telling residents to stay inside, to protect themselves from the poor air quality caused by the wildfire smoke. But for many, that’s not an option.

A vulnerable, essential labor force - the more than 381,000 agriculture workers in California - already by the coronavirus pandemic as others flee and take shelter.

The smoke is thick where farm workers were laboring harvesting strawberries in the Salinas area. Thank you for sending us this video documenting the hard work in difficult conditions farm workers do so we can have food on our tables.



6.27pm BST

The three wildfires burning around the San Francisco Bay Area have grown to a total size larger than the state of Rhode Island.

Surveying the SCU Lightning Complex -- this is now the third largest wildfire in CA history.

6.00pm BST

Northern California braced itself for a dry lightning event last night. After all, a number of the hundreds of wildfires currently burning in the state - the LNU Lightning Complex Fire, the CZU Lightning Complex Fire, the SCU Lightning Complex Fire just to name a few - were sparked by lightning.

Yet while strikes in the Central Valley and westerns Sierra foothills may have sparked new fires, they were “less widespread and intense than earlier feared.”

Finally some good news to report: last night's dry lightning event was less widespread & intense than earlier feared. Nearly all lightning spared Bay Area, though there were strikes in Central Valley & western Sierra foothills that may have sparked new fires. (1/3)

What happened? Well, there was *plenty* of elevated convection just above everywhere, but it wasn't *quite* deep enough to generate much lightning. Models were slightly off with timing, and may have underestimated smoke effect, and that made all the difference. (2/3)

We have CANCELLED the Red Flag Warning.

Stay weather aware as weak cells are still over the North Bay; however, most moisture has moved north of our area and instability has decreased giving us confidence to let the warning expire early.

Also: we still aren't totally out of the woods in NorCal. Dry thunderstorms are still expected today, mainly in northern 1/3 of state but possibly clipping North Bay. These could yet spark new fires. But all in all, a better than expected outcome. (3/3)

5.48pm BST

Hey all, Vivian Ho on the west coast taking over the liveblog for the day.

The San Francisco Bay Area received a light reprieve in the way of rain last night, a part of the lightning event that ended up being “” in the region as earlier predicted.

It’s pouring rain in north Oakland. My neighbors are cheering in the street. Hopefully this travels to help out our firefighters ❤️

5.31pm BST

5.16pm BST

Firefighters and residents in North California have been given a boost this morning, as predicted bad weather has so far evaded the state.

Humidity rose on Monday, Associated Press reported, and there was no return of the onslaught of lightning strikes that ignited the infernos a week earlier.

4.46pm BST

ABC News has this video from firefighters driving through a wildfire. According to the news channel 14,000 firefighters have now been deployed in California.

First-person video shared by California firefighters gives a glimpse of what it's like to drive through massive wildfire burning south of San Francisco.

More than 14,000 firefighters are battling numerous wildfires raging across the state.

4.22pm BST

The San Lorenzo Valley water district, 70 miles south of San Francisco and 10 miles north of Santa Cruz, has lost 4.5 million gallons of water after fire melted a main water pipeline.

KSBW8 reported that the five mile long pipe melted due to intense heat from San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties.

4.10pm BST

The Ranch Fire, which in California in 2018, is the largest fire in state’s history.

According to the latest statistics from the California department of forestry and fire protection (Cal Fire) two of the fires burning outside of the San Francisco Bay Area are not far behind.

in Napa, Sonoma, Lake, Yolo and Solano county is 350,030 acres and 22% contained.

in Santa Clara County, Alameda County, Contra Costa County, San Joaquin County, and Stanislaus County is 347,196 acres and 10% contained.

3.55pm BST

Sparked by a rare lightning storm and stoked by hot, windy weather, into the Sierra Nevada, southern California, and regions north, east and south of San Francisco, .

Maanvi has written on how the fires started and began to rage out of control:

A confluence of extreme weather conditions set the stage, said Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles. First came a record-breaking, continuing heatwave across the state. Temperatures in Death Valley hit 130F and the state saw rolling blackouts for the first time in nearly two decades as millions of Californians seeking to cool their homes strained the electrical grid.

Next, a tropical storm in the Pacific Ocean spun moisture toward California, triggering a rare lighting storm that zapped California more than 10,800 times over a three-day period, sparking small fires across the Bay Area and northern California. Then the humidity dropped and winds picked up, stoking the small flames until they erupted into full-blown infernos.



3.31pm BST

Firefighters in California are not just at risk from the blazes which have besieged the state – they also pose a potential coronavirus threat, to themselves and others.

Public health officials are increasingly concerned that the 12,000 firefighters – many of them from out of state – could trigger a super-spreader coronavirus event as they tackle the fires, :

The concerns are multilayered. Most important: No one wants firefighters to get sick, for their own sake. Also, the state can’t afford to pull crews off duty when staff resources are so thin. With personnel coming to the region from throughout the state as well as other parts of the country, public health experts fear a “super-spreader” event if someone infected on the front lines brings the virus back home.

“It’s the perfect storm: Bring people in from all over the western United States to work together in a communal setting, and then send them back,” said John Swartzberg, a UC Berkeley infectious disease expert who also advised the U.S. Forest Service.