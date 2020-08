Added: 24.08.2020 13:02 | 4 views | 0 comments



Both storms are expected to reach the same stretch of US coast, today and then later in the week

After a day as a hurricane, Tropical Storm Marco approached Louisiana for an expected landfall around midday on Monday, while Tropical Storm Laura was forecast to move along Cuba’s southern coast during the day before entering the Gulf of Mexico and heading toward the same stretch of US coast later in the week, most likely as a hurricane.