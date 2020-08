www.theguardian.com: California wildfires death toll up to seven as huge blazes burn on



Added: 24.08.2020 11:58 | 11 views | 0 comments



Source: www.cbsnews.com



Fires started by lightning with more forecast to come

Sheriff’s deputy: ‘This is one of the darkest periods’

chewed through parched northern California landscape on Sunday as firefighters raced to dig breaks and make other preparations ahead of a frightening weather system packing high winds and more of the lightning that sparked the huge blazes and scores of other fires, putting nearly a quarter-million people under evacuation orders and warnings.



chewed through parched northern California landscape on Sunday as firefighters raced to dig breaks and make other preparations ahead of a frightening weather system packing high winds and more of the lightning that sparked the huge blazes and scores of other fires, putting nearly a quarter-million people under evacuation orders and warnings. More in www.theguardian.com » Wildfires, California, SPA Tags: Fire