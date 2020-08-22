www.theguardian.com: California wildfires among largest in history as state braces for more dry lightning



Added: 22.08.2020 22:53 | 2 views | 0 comments



Source: wildfiretoday.com



Forecasters issued a warning for Sunday morning through Monday night

Blazes have burned more than 900,000 acres over seven days

Already battling some of the largest wildfires on record, California is bracing for dry lightning and gusty winds that threaten to start more fire, and stoke the existing blazes.

The state has already requested help from Australia and Canada to help contain the fires , which have displaced more than 100,000 people and killed six and incinerated hundreds of homes. The blazes were sparked by an unusual barrage of lightning and stoked by a searing, persistent heatwave last week. Although cooler, more humid weather overnight helped firefighters make ground,



Already battling some of the largest wildfires on record, California is bracing for dry lightning and gusty winds that threaten to start more fire, and stoke the existing blazes.The state has already requested help from Australia and Canada to help contain the fires , which have displaced more than 100,000 people and killed six and incinerated hundreds of homes. The blazes were sparked by an unusual barrage of lightning and stoked by a searing, persistent heatwave last week. Although cooler, more humid weather overnight helped firefighters make ground, More in www.theguardian.com » Fire, Canada, Wildfires, California, SPA Tags: Australia