Blazes have burned more than 900,000 acres over seven days

California is battling some of the largest wildfires in its history which have displaced more than 100,000 people, prompting the state to request help from Australia and Canada to tackle the flames.The fires were sparked by an unusual barrage of lightning and stoked by a searing, persistent heatwave. Although cooler, more humid weather overnight helped firefighters make ground, forecasters have that thunderstorms could bring on more lightening, feeding the blazes that have already killed six people and incinerated hundreds of homes.