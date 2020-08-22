Wildfires have killed at least six people

1.15am BST

Thanks for following the live coverage today. We’re closing the blog for now – here are some key updates and links from the day:

12.26am BST

As more than 550 wildfires rip through California communities, forcing residents to flee their homes and leave behind treasured possessions, there are also an untold number of animal casualties.

A out of Solano county, where the LNU Lightning Complex fire has already scorched more than 219,000 acres and destroyed 480 structures, captures the emotional moment when a local rancher and dog trainer searched for her animals amid burned ruins.

At Paula Nichol’s home on Pleasants Valley Road where her sister and dad brought a horse trailer to move horses Sunny and Cash away from the fire.

The team is treating 4 animals injured in the fires — including this alpaca, they’ve dubbed Canelo.

They say Canelo was brought in by good samaritans who loaded him in their truck and brought him to the hospital.

12.13am BST

California isn’t the only state on fire right now – there are currently large fires that have burned nearly 1.2m acres across 14 states, according to the National Interagency Fire Center:

: Currently, 92 large fires have burned nearly 1.2 million acres in 14 states. About 25,000 wildland firefighters and support personnel are assigned to incidents. Evacuation orders are in place for residents near wildfires in AZ, CA, CO, and OR.

11.45pm BST

Officials in Sonoma county, which has been badly damaged by this week’s fires, have reported that the federal wireless emergency alert service it uses is “no longer functioning”.

The local Press Democrat that Chris Godley, the county’s emergency management director, told the board this alert service hasn’t been working as it is intended, including sending alerts to much wider areas than officials were targeting. It is supposed to send updates to phones in a specific area. One alert sent this morning linked to information from the Kincade fire last year, which also caused widespread confusion, he told the board of supervisors.

11.37pm BST

Nearly 12,000 firefighters have joined efforts across the state, as have more than 1,000 fire engineers.

California’s firefighting personnel are “on the scale of a small nation’s army”, climate scientist Daniel Swain recently told the Guardian. But the fires currently ripping through the state are so widespread, that crews have been stretched.

State, federal, local, and military resources are on the front lines aggressively battling the dynamic wildfires across California. As they continue their efforts, you can do your part to plan, prepare, and stay aware. Learn more at .

10.44pm BST

The coronavirus pandemic has complicated California’s wildfire response in many ways, layering crisis upon crisis. Health officials are worried that the smoke is leaving those with respiratory conditions – who are already especially prone to complications from Covid-19 – doubly vulnerable.



10.32pm BST

The wildfires in California have caused major crises at multiple prisons in the state, where incarcerated people have been struggling for months as Covid spreads behind bars and forces lockdowns. Some details from our recent coverage:

It can be hard to grasp just how terrifying and brutal the wildfire + Covid crisis is for incarcerated people in California right now. Here's a short thread on what I heard from families and folks directly impacted by both catastrophes:

9.56pm BST

To put the current situation into perspective: 771,000 acres have burned in the past week.

By comparison last year, a total of about 259,823 acres burned all year. That was a relatively mild fire year - these recent fires have yet to surpass the totals from 2018 and 2017, which saw some of the deadliest, most destructive fire seasons on record.

Even relative to recent California firestorms, this is hard to process. And there's there's no real end in sight. Autumn offshore wind season--the period of peak fire risk in coastal California--is yet to come. And, of course, we are still in the middle of a respiratory pandemic.

9.41pm BST

A heartening update: In the city of Vacaville, which was subject to the brunt of a large grouping of fires known as the LNU lightening Complex, evacuation orders have now been lifted:

Update 1:05pm – We are happy to report ALL evacuation orders for the city of Vacaville now been lifted. This means there are no active evacuation orders within the Vacaville city limits and all residents are clear to return to their homes.

9.16pm BST

The National Weather Service has noted that the smoke from California’s fires has moved into Nebraska today:

GeoColor satellite imagery from shows smoke from wildfires in California moving into Nebraska this morning.

Latest forecast simulation of smoke through this evening, not expecting much improvement over northern and western Utah.

8.53pm BST

At a campaign stop in Pennsylvania on Thursday, Trump resurfaced a familiar broadside that California’s wildfires are of the state’s own making because the state has failed to take his advice to “clean” its forest floors of debris.

“They’re starting again in California,” of the wildfires raging across the state.

There is no reason for these massive, deadly and costly forest fires in California except that forest management is so poor. Billions of dollars are given each year, with so many lives lost, all because of gross mismanagement of the forests. Remedy now, or no more Fed payments!

You don’t believe in climate change. You are excused from this conversation.

8.15pm BST

A few more updates from Governor Newsom’s press conference, which just ended:

7.43pm BST

Governor Gavin Newsom is giving an update on the fires now, noting that the state is stretched thin while dealing with this “unprecedented moment” in California history.

He said it was a challenge to respond to the 560 active fires still raging, which includes two dozen complex, major fires: “We are struggling.”

CA FIRES UPDATE:

- More than 12,000 lightning strikes

- 560 fires since this began

- 18 new fires since yesterday

- 20 major fires

- 771K acres burned (that’s about the size of Rhode Island)

Grateful for our firefighters and first responders on the frontlines keeping CA safe.

7.20pm BST

Cal Fire is now on the state of the fires, with some extraordinary statistics, including that more than 771,000 acres have burned so far, an area greater than the state of Rhode Island.

Additionally, there have been 12,000 lightning strikes and 560 new wildfires.

7.03pm BST

An alarming forecast from the National Weather Service in the Bay Area: there is a risk of another possible widespread dry lightning event this weekend. Daniel Swain, a and expert on the subject, summarized that this could begin as early as tomorrow or late Monday.

Once again copy/pasting forecast discussion on dry lightning potential for this weekend. TL;DR: risk of another fairly widespread elevated convection/dry lightning event this weekend is growing (perhaps as early as tomorrow or as late as Monday).

6.45pm BST

The Woodward fire has grown to 2,100 acres at the Point Reyes national seashore, one of California’s most beloved national parks, just north of San Francisco.

The fire was of Point Reyes in Marin county, and the popular trails in the area have been closed. The blaze is contributing to the heavy smoke and poor air quality in the region, including in San Francisco. The blaze has threatened more than 1,600 homes and businesses, and evacuation warnings remained in place for nearby towns.

Update on the

2,000 acres, 0% containment. Aerial resources still onscene. Heavy smoke impacting Marin County.

6.22pm BST

As of this morning, here’s a recap of some of the devastation across the state so far:



6.00pm BST

Students and faculty at UC Santa Cruz were due to the raging fires in the region, a rare order for a major university campus in the state.

UC Santa Cruz has issued at State of Emergency. All on-campus residents must evacuate now and be prepared to not return for at least two weeks. The evacuation center for UCSC is in Coconut Grove at the Boardwalk. Get fo:

5.41pm BST

Hi all - Sam Levin in Los Angeles here, taking over our live coverage as massive blazes continue to burn across the state.

Gavin Newsom, California’s governor, has just announced that the state has secured federal assistance to support the response to the fires in Santa Clara and Stanislaus counties.

5.03pm BST

Here’s more from the Guardian’s Alastair Gee and Dani Anguiano, in their joint op ed about the current wildfires in California:

There’s an idea that when the climate crisis begins, we will know it. Movies present it as a moment when the world’s weather suddenly turns apocalyptic: winds howl, sea levels surge, capital cities are decimated. Climate messaging can bolster this notion, implying that we have a certain number of years to save the day before reaching a cataclysmic point of no return.

Living in expectation of a definitive global break can blind us to the fact that gradually, insidiously, the climate crisis has already arrived.



4.27pm BST

Here’s a look at some website headlines – and links to local reporting – from around California…

San Francisco Chronicle:



3.58pm BST

Sticking with the Associated Press, it has spoken to some residents affected by the fires:

Smoke and ash billowing from the fires have fouled the air throughout California’s scenic central coast and in San Francisco. The fires have destroyed at least 175 buildings, including homes, and threatened tens of thousands more.

Tim and Anne Roberts had gone to the beach with their two children on Monday, in order to avoid the smoke at their home in Boulder Creek in Santa Cruz county. They packed a change of clothes, their children’s school supplies and their passports, just in case.

The good news for Brookdale resident Larissa Eisenstein was that her five chickens, Kelly and the Nuggets, had been safely relocated into a stranger’s yard in a neighboring community.

The chicken evacuation came a day after Eisenstein, a Silicon Valley tech worker, was forced to leave them behind during an overnight evacuation. She fled with her cats Mochi and Mini, driving from one hotel to the next only to find they were full before landing in a safe place for some rest.

3.28pm BST

More on the death toll too, from the Associated Press:

The death toll already had reached at least five.

Daniel Berlant, an assistant deputy director with the state Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, also known as Cal Fire, said three civilians died in Napa county and one died in neighboring Solano county since the fires began. Solano county sheriff Thomas A Ferrara reported the death of a male resident there.

3.00pm BST

The Associated Press has an update on weather conditions in California that might affect the spread of the fires, and efforts to fight them, today:

Although temperatures were predicted to ease slightly on Friday, they were also expected to be hot enough so that firefighters will not be able to count on cool evening weather aiding them. Erratic winds also could drive the fires unpredictably in multiple directions, state fire officials said.

“There’s so much heat in these fires that they create their own wind ... and they may blow in any direction, and very erratically,” said Daniel Berlant, an assistant deputy director with the state Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, also known as Cal Fire.

2.25pm BST

California’s have created a crisis at multiple state prisons, where there are reports of heavy smoke and ash making it hard to breathe, unanswered pleas for evacuation and concerns that the fire response could lead to further Covid-19 spread.

A massive fire in the Vacaville area, north of San Francisco, has rapidly spread within miles of two state prisons, including one that holds terminally ill people, the elderly and the medically vulnerable.



2.05pm BST

More from Reuters, about the human cost of the fires:

A utility crewman died on Wednesday while on duty helping clear electrical hazards for first responders. Earlier, the pilot of a firefighting helicopter contracted by the state was killed in a crash during a water-dropping mission in Fresno county.

CalFire officials late on Thursday reported four civilian fatalities in the same fire zone, dubbed the LNU Complex, where the utility worker died, though no details on the circumstances of their deaths were immediately available.

