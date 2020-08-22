Added: 22.08.2020 1:07 | 8 views | 0 comments



Extreme weather set the stage for the blazes tearing through cities and rural areas. They are likely to continue for weeks

Wildfires have been raging across California, ripping through wildlands as well as cities, towns and rural neighborhoods, forcing thousands of residents to flee amid a heatwave and the coronavirus pandemic. The blazes have blackened skies, spewing smoke across the Bay Area and sprinkling ash across the region this week.

Sparked by a rare lightning storm and stoked by hot, windy weather, into the Sierra Nevada, southern California, and regions north, east and south of San Francisco. Fire crews , and Governor Gavin Newsom appealed to the whole country to help send personnel and equipment: “We are challenged right now.”





