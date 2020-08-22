www.theguardian.com: California wildfires: six killed as blazes continue to grow, straining resources



High temperatures and erratic winds challenge firefighting efforts as the governor called for backup from other states

Wildfires in California have killed at least six people and forced tens of thousands from their homes, with few signs of reprieve in sight, as firefighting resources strain under the vastness of dozens of infernos raging across the state.

Across the state more than 771,000 acres, an area greater than the state of Rhode Island, Californiaâ€™s governor Gavin Newsom said at a press conference Friday.



