Wildfires have killed at least five people

8.15pm BST

A few more updates from Governor Newsom’s press conference, which just ended:

-He spoke again about the climate crisis and won’t stand in the way of the state’s sustainability efforts, saying, “The last thing we need to do is double down on a future that created the conditions we’re trying to address here today.” He pledged to “radically change the way we produce and consume energy”.

7.43pm BST

Governor Gavin Newsom is giving an update on the fires now, noting that the state is stretched thin while dealing with this “unprecedented moment” in California history.

He said it was a challenge to respond to the 560 active fires still raging, which includes two dozen complex, major fires: “We are struggling.”

- More than 12,000 lightning strikes

- 560 fires since this began

- 18 new fires since yesterday

- 20 major fires

- 771K acres burned (that’s about the size of Rhode Island)

7.20pm BST

Cal Fire is now on the state of the fires, with some extraordinary statistics, including that more than 771,000 acres have burned so far, an area greater than the state of Rhode Island.

Additionally, there have been 12,000 lightning strikes and 560 new wildfires.

7.03pm BST

An alarming forecast from the National Weather Service in the Bay Area: there is a risk of another possible widespread dry lightning event this weekend. Daniel Swain, a and expert on the subject, summarized that this could begin as early as tomorrow or late Monday.

6.45pm BST

The Woodward fire has grown to 2,100 acres at the Point Reyes national seashore, one of California’s most beloved national parks, just north of San Francisco.

The fire was of Point Reyes in Marin county, and the popular trails in the area have been closed. The blaze is contributing to the heavy smoke and poor air quality in the region, including in San Francisco. The blaze has threatened more than 1,600 homes and businesses, and evacuation warnings remained in place for nearby towns.

2,000 acres, 0% containment. Aerial resources still onscene. Heavy smoke impacting Marin County.

6.22pm BST

As of this morning, here’s a recap of some of the devastation across the state so far:



6.00pm BST

Students and faculty at UC Santa Cruz were due to the raging fires in the region, a rare order for a major university campus in the state.

5.41pm BST

Hi all - Sam Levin in Los Angeles here, taking over our live coverage as massive blazes continue to burn across the state.

Gavin Newsom, California’s governor, has just announced that the state has secured federal assistance to support the response to the fires in Santa Clara and Stanislaus counties.

5.03pm BST

Here’s more from the Guardian’s Alastair Gee and Dani Anguiano, in their joint op ed about the current wildfires in California:

There’s an idea that when the climate crisis begins, we will know it. Movies present it as a moment when the world’s weather suddenly turns apocalyptic: winds howl, sea levels surge, capital cities are decimated. Climate messaging can bolster this notion, implying that we have a certain number of years to save the day before reaching a cataclysmic point of no return.

Living in expectation of a definitive global break can blind us to the fact that gradually, insidiously, the climate crisis has already arrived.



4.27pm BST

Here’s a look at some website headlines – and links to local reporting – from around California…

San Francisco Chronicle:



3.58pm BST

Sticking with the Associated Press, it has spoken to some residents affected by the fires:

Smoke and ash billowing from the fires have fouled the air throughout California’s scenic central coast and in San Francisco. The fires have destroyed at least 175 buildings, including homes, and threatened tens of thousands more.

Tim and Anne Roberts had gone to the beach with their two children on Monday, in order to avoid the smoke at their home in Boulder Creek in Santa Cruz county. They packed a change of clothes, their children’s school supplies and their passports, just in case.

The good news for Brookdale resident Larissa Eisenstein was that her five chickens, Kelly and the Nuggets, had been safely relocated into a stranger’s yard in a neighboring community.

The chicken evacuation came a day after Eisenstein, a Silicon Valley tech worker, was forced to leave them behind during an overnight evacuation. She fled with her cats Mochi and Mini, driving from one hotel to the next only to find they were full before landing in a safe place for some rest.

3.28pm BST

More on the death toll too, from the Associated Press:

The death toll already had reached at least five.

Daniel Berlant, an assistant deputy director with the state Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, also known as Cal Fire, said three civilians died in Napa county and one died in neighboring Solano county since the fires began. Solano county sheriff Thomas A Ferrara reported the death of a male resident there.

3.00pm BST

The Associated Press has an update on weather conditions in California that might affect the spread of the fires, and efforts to fight them, today:

Although temperatures were predicted to ease slightly on Friday, they were also expected to be hot enough so that firefighters will not be able to count on cool evening weather aiding them. Erratic winds also could drive the fires unpredictably in multiple directions, state fire officials said.

“There’s so much heat in these fires that they create their own wind ... and they may blow in any direction, and very erratically,” said Daniel Berlant, an assistant deputy director with the state Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, also known as Cal Fire.

2.25pm BST

California’s have created a crisis at multiple state prisons, where there are reports of heavy smoke and ash making it hard to breathe, unanswered pleas for evacuation and concerns that the fire response could lead to further Covid-19 spread.

A massive fire in the Vacaville area, north of San Francisco, has rapidly spread within miles of two state prisons, including one that holds terminally ill people, the elderly and the medically vulnerable.



2.05pm BST

More from Reuters, about the human cost of the fires:

A utility crewman died on Wednesday while on duty helping clear electrical hazards for first responders. Earlier, the pilot of a firefighting helicopter contracted by the state was killed in a crash during a water-dropping mission in Fresno county.

CalFire officials late on Thursday reported four civilian fatalities in the same fire zone, dubbed the LNU Complex, where the utility worker died, though no details on the circumstances of their deaths were immediately available.

