California wildfires: five killed as blazes continue to grow, straining resources



High temperatures and erratic winds challenge firefighting efforts as the governor called for backup from other states

Wildfires in California have killed at least five people and forced tens of thousands from their homes, as firefighting resources strain under the vastness of dozens of infernos raging across the state.

Three major complexes encompassing dozens of fires chewed through a combined 770 square miles (1,994 sq km) of forests, canyons and rural areas north, east and south of San Francisco Bay. Thousands of acres were ablaze elsewhere across California.



