ï»¿Friday, 21 August 2020
www.theguardian.com: California wildfires: five killed as blazes continue to grow, straining resources

Added: 21.08.2020 19:13 | 6 views | 0 comments

Source: www.visittheusa.co.uk
Source: www.visittheusa.co.uk


High temperatures and erratic winds challenge firefighting efforts as the governor called for backup from other states

    Wildfires in California have killed at least five people and forced tens of thousands from their homes, as firefighting resources strain under the vastness of dozens of infernos raging across the state.
    Three major complexes encompassing dozens of fires chewed through a combined 770 square miles (1,994 sq km) of forests, canyons and rural areas north, east and south of San Francisco Bay. Thousands of acres were ablaze elsewhere across California.

    More in www.theguardian.com »

    Tags: Fire, Wildfires, California, Cisco, Temperatures, USA, San Francisco



    Image with code
    CommentsComments:
    Tags

    4K

     

    Audi

     

    Best Buy

     

    Breast cancer

     

    Champions League

     

    Cher

     

    Climate change

     

    Congress

     

    Corruption

     

    Couples

     

    Dell

     

    DNA

     

    Dodge

     

    eBay

     

    EU

     

    FBI

     

    Fender

     

    FIA

     

    Football

     

    GM

     

    HP

     

    Indiana

     

    iOS

     

    ISIS

     

    Kimye

     

    Lawmakers

     

    LinkedIn

     

    Mac

     

    Manchester City

     

    NBA

     

    Netflix

     

    NFL

     

    North Korea

     

    Oil

     

    Opposition

     

    PC

     

    Premier League

     

    Protests

     

    PS4

     

    Rape

     

    Red Bull

     

    Rita Ora

     

    Social media

     

    Star Wars

     

    Uber

     

    UK

     

    USA

     

    Windows 10

     

    Xbox One

     

    Yahoo

     
    advertising

    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 USweekly  - all rights reserved