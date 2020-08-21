Added: 21.08.2020 15:07 | 9 views | 0 comments



Tropical Storm Laura currently lies at other end of Caribbean to a separate tropical depression

A tropical storm and a tropical depression at opposite ends of the Caribbean were projected to possibly become hurricanes, major storms which could hit the US simultaneously after drenching much of the region.

The US mainland has not been hit by two tropical storms simultaneously since September 1933, in the midst of the Great Depression. Then, a category 3 hurricane hit Brownsville, Texas, while a tropical storm came ashore at Cedar Key, Florida.

