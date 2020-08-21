﻿Friday, 21 August 2020
California fires: massive blazes spread as state strapped for resources – live

  • Wildfires have killed at least six people
More from Reuters, about the human cost of the fires:
A utility crewman died on Wednesday while on duty helping clear electrical hazards for first responders. Earlier, the pilot of a firefighting helicopter contracted by the state was killed in a crash during a water-dropping mission in Fresno county.
CalFire officials late on Thursday reported four civilian fatalities in the same fire zone, dubbed the LNU Complex, where the utility worker died, though no details on the circumstances of their deaths were immediately available.


Good morning, and welcome to our live coverage of wildfires in California which have displaced tens of thousands of people, in the midst of a heatwave and, lest anyone forget, a pandemic that has killed more than 170,000 people in America, .
Reuters reports this morning that at least six people have died, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CalFire).
With firefighting forces badly depleted from the heaviest spate of incendiary lightning strikes to rake California in more than a decade, some ground crews labored through grueling 72-hour shifts, despite efforts to muster reinforcements from out of state.
“With no reserves coming, they just do what they’ve got to do,” CalFire spokesman Scott Ross said, referring to firefighting teams that normally work 24-hour shifts. “We’re stretched very thin.”

Tags: EU, Fire, Wildfires, California, Strikes, USA, SPA



