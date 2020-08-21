Added: 21.08.2020 11:30 | 5 views | 0 comments



In the last decade, amid drought and searing heat, California has entered the â€˜era of megafiresâ€™ and has become the â€˜examplar for climate change extreme events todayâ€™

Thereâ€™s an idea that when the climate crisis begins, we will know it. Movies present it as a moment when the worldâ€™s weather suddenly turns apocalyptic: winds howl, sea levels surge, capital cities are decimated. Climate messaging can bolster this notion, implying that we have a certain number of years to save the day before reaching a cataclysmic point of no return.

Living in expectation of a definitive global break can blind us to the fact that gradually, insidiously, the climate crisis has already arrived.

Alastair Gee and Dani Anguiano are the authors of , available from WW Norton.