1.41am BST

1.10am BST

Santa Cruz county is asking that all visitors and tourists occupying hotels, motels and vacation rentals leave the county immediately to free up space for evacuees.

The fire has grown to 40,000 acres, officials say, with at least 20 structures damaged and 0 percent containment; says there's "potential significant growth over the next 48 hours"

Santa Cruz County is asking all visitors to leave the county to free up shelter space.

The current map of evacuated areas, this is expected to expand. Please be prepared.

12.07am BST

The SCU Lightning Complex Fire has grown to 137,475 acres with 5% containment.

Burning in a variety of locations in the southeast region of the Bay Area, the blaze stretches through Alameda, Santa Clara and Contra Costa counties, as well as San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties of the Central Valley.

Time lapse of fire burning through Lick Observatory compound atop Mt. Hamilton. Structures appear to have survived. Update from observatory expected soon.

More footage from the firefight taking place at the peak of Mt. Hamilton this evening (East of San Jose). Your SLO City and fellow California Firefighters are working hard to protect and defend landmarks, buildings and infrastructure.

11.47pm BST

In a way, Donald Trump is not entirely incorrect when he talks about “” - clearing vegetation is a big part of wildfire prevention and prep that take place every year. But California’s wildfires have gotten deadlier and more destructive in recent years not just because of forest management.

The fires of the past few years aren’t just sweeping through forests - they’re taking out entire towns and they’re ripping up whole neighborhoods where people live. A large part of this is because of the climate crisis. As the Guardian’s former environmental reporter Susie Cagle , the climate crisis “has sped up California’s natural cyclical weather patterns and made the age-old threat of fire into an acute and repetitive trauma”.

Fall is traditionally fire season for California, as the Diablo winds in the north and Santa Ana winds in the south blow down the hillsides and across forests and brushland that has dried out from the summer heat, but not yet wetted by winter rains. Extreme winds make the vegetation especially flammable, and threaten to whip up flames and carry hot embers further and faster, creating new “spot” fires across the landscape.

11.31pm BST

Donald Trump is once again talking about , just as he had two years ago when he , a town devastated by the Camp Fire.

Because time is a flat circle.

'You've got to clean your floors, it's just an expression' — Pres. Trump commenting on the wildfires in CA by saying they have to 'clean the forest floors' and get rid of 'all the leaves'

Dear : Mother Nature doesn’t discriminate when she strikes, whether it’s a hurricane or tornado or earthquake or wildfire. That’s why we are the United States, we unite to help each other when disaster hits. Still surprised I have to explain that to you.

10.58pm BST

As California burns, Donald Trump threatens to withhold aid.

Trump on fire assistance to California: "Maybe we're just gonna have to make them pay for it, because they don't listen to us."

This is f*cking crazy. told to cut off funding to fire victims because CA is not part of his base. Wildfires devastated parts of my district and I saw firsthand the destruction. I will be asking the IG to investigate. Because we are all Americans.

10.09pm BST

The Los Angeles region is once again facing an extreme heat wave, poor air quality and raging wildfires, creating major public health challenges during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Eerily smoky skies this morning across from all the burning across the state. This PG&E webcam view is from Tassajara Peak east of Morro Bay. Air quality has dropped to the worst level of the week across the central coast - unhealthy to very unhealthy.

9.30pm BST

Gavin Newsom, California’s governor, discusses some of the challenges of setting up emergency shelters during a pandemic.

Visiting some of the evacuation centers today to talk with folks who have had to flee their homes due to the in CA. Grateful for all the volunteers who have stepped up to help keep everyone impacted safe, cool, and healthy during this time.

9.18pm BST

The fires are burning through and around much of Steinbeck Country, the lush agricultural valley of the Central Coast that was the setting for the Grapes of Wrath.

That means the low-wage farmworkers, whose work has been deemed essential in the pandemic, are now toiling under plumes of smoke - in a heat wave, while wearing face masks to mitigate coronavirus spread.

As we keep positive thoughts for the families, firefighters, and communities impacted by fires that still burn, please also lift up our campesinos as they continue to work, breathing in smoke 10 hours, risking their lives to feed you. Puro ganas y corazón

They work rain or shine, in sweltering heat, and in terrible air conditions due to wild fires not to mention during a pandemic. Please keep these essential workers who feed us in your prayers

Farm workers don't get to use Zoom to harvest our food. Ramiro sent us this photo from Salinas CA where he is currently harvesting lettuce during the wildfires, despite the air quality being "very unhealthy ."

8.55pm BST

In addition to the wildfires plaguing the Bay Area and forcing evacuations, a number of blazes are burning through national forests at the moment.

The Loyalton Fire burning in Tahoe National Forest famously set off a “fire tornado” warning a few days back. It has since grown to 46,617 acres and is 38% contained. Officials lifted mandatory evacuations in this area.

The first ‘Fire Tornado’ to set off the “fire tornado” warning in history. Incident occurred today in Northen California.

Heat Map of all the fires in Monterey County.

7.22pm BST

A utilities employee who had been clearing electrical lines and poles of vegetation to make the area safe for emergency responders was found dead.

- PG&E Employee Fatality

The PG&E troubleman killed while working the fire in Vacaville has been identified as 60-year-old Steve Wink.

The union that represents PG&E employees said in a statement that he leaves behind his wife and three daughters. According to preliminary reports, he was assisting first responders in the fire zone when he died.

6.59pm BST

Farther north, the LNU Lightning Complex fire has forced hundreds to flee their homes in both mandatory and non-mandatory evacuations.

This blaze is burning in a variety of locations across five counties in Napa, Sonoma, Lake, Yolo and Solano. It has grown to an estimated 131,000 acres and is 0% contained.

(Part 2) - Wild day/night/morning shooting the fire in and . Started as the

Butts Canyon Rd. in Pope Valley got slammed by the fire today. A few homes lost. Evacuations are underway because they are worried the fire will march up the hill toward Angwin.

A look at some of the loss on English Hills Road in Vacaville.



6.24pm BST

California’s oldest state park, home of some of its majestic redwoods, has “sustained extensive damage”, according to the state parks and recreation department.

The fire dubbed the CZU August Lightning Complex that is burning in various locations in Santa Cruz county and San Mateo county reached Big Basin Redwoods state park on Tuesday.

Moving forward our hashtag for the CZU fires will be Please use this hashtag.

6.05pm BST

The National Weather Service offers us a glance at the scope of what the San Francisco Bay Area is facing when it comes to the wildfires.

One look at the Night Fog product on satellite and you can see the wildfires (the dark spots) all around the and the

There is stratus (the blue) making its way down the Pacific coast, but it's remaining farther off shore to provide substantial help.

5.49pm BST

Hey all, Vivian Ho on the west coast, taking over fire watch for the day.

Photographer Noah Berger managed to capture 2020 in California in one snapshot:

Wow, hadn’t seen this surreal photo by my friend

“Come Join Us”

between coronavirus and the wildfires, 2020 is really coming for these California lungs

5.12pm BST

Experts believe the wildfires are being made more deadly and powerful by climate change.

This is a topic our environment correspondent Oliver Milman has looked at a number of times in recent years.

Large wildfires require a cocktail of conditions, such as favourable wind speed and direction, fuel, terrain and, of course, ignition, which can be as simple as a trailer throwing up sparks by scraping on a road.

Broadly speaking, however, climate change is making conditions more favourable for wildfires in the American west. Of the 20 largest wildfires in California’s recorded history, 15 have occurred since 2000, at a time when forests have become drier and warmer.

Fire has long been part of this landscape, but the climate crisis is fueling larger outbreaks, with scientists estimating the area burned in the US west since the 1980s was double what it would have been had humans not heated up the planet. These wildfires can often turn deadly, as seen in 2018 when fires in California razed the town of Paradise and threatened coastal communities.



5.09pm BST

When natural disasters collide, it is never good news. But that is what is happening now in California as the wildfires are happening at a time when the state - like elsewhere - is grappling with the coronavirus pandemic.

That makes the work of rescuers harder and complicates evacuations as no one wants to flee a fire, only to catch a potentially deadly virus.

4.19pm BST

The AP also have a little more on the fatality of the pilot:

In central California, a pilot on a water dropping mission in western Fresno County died Wednesday morning when his helicopter crashed about an hour from New Coalinga Municipal Airport.

The pilot, whose name has not been released, was working with Guardian Helicopters, based in Fillmore, which had a contract with the state fire agency to provide emergency services on a call-when-needed basis, said Zoe Keliher, an investigator with the National Transportation Safety Board.

4.18pm BST

Latest story on the fires from the Associated Press:

Wildfires rage through Northern California on Thursday, threatening thousands of homes and blackening the skies near San Francisco as crews struggled to surround them despite steep terrain and blistering heat.

The fires, many caused by lightning and sometimes pushed by strong winds, had burned hundreds of thousands of acres as they chewed through brushland, rural areas, canyon country and dense forest to the north, east and south of San Francisco. Fires also carved their way through the wine country and the Sierra Nevada. In addition to about two dozen major blazes, small fires kept erupting, though most were quickly stopped.

3.29pm BST

Kevin Mullin, a Democrat in the California state assembly, posted this video yesterday evening of his commute home on Highway 80 from the state Capitol, Sacramento.

Commute home from the Capitol. Hwy 80 in Fairfield closed briefly in both directions. TY to all of our responding public safety officials.

3.14pm BST

There are multiple factors that are have contributed to these fires being so widespread at this stage of the wildfire season.

The unusual lightning storm and a historic heatwave have led to an especially fierce fire season this year, officials said. The lack of backup from crews made up of prisoners has also hindered the firefighting effort because the inmates are locked down in jail due to Covid-19.

Asked how officials will manage the overlapping crises of heat, fire and the pandemic all at once, Governor Newsom responded: “The future happens here first.”



2.31pm BST

A helicopter fighting the fires in Fresno county has crashed, killing the pilot, .

The craft was making water drops over the blaze when the accident happened. A team was then sent to remote location to recover the pilot’s body.

1.58pm BST

The huge wildfires in California are so intense that they have created a real problem with air pollution and some of the worst air quality in the entire world.

That would be bad enough at the best of times but during a pandemic that targets people’s respiratory systems it is a real nightmare scenario.