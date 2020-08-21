www.theguardian.com: California wildfires: firefighters stretched thin as blazes grow rapidly



LNU Lightning Complex fire doubles to 131,000 acres

Fires have destroyed 175 structures and threaten 50,000

Wildfires continue to sear through California, forcing thousands out of their homes and taxing the stateâ€™s firefighting capacity amid a heatwave and the coronavirus pandemic. One grouping of fires â€“ the LNU Lightning Complex north of the Bay Area â€“ grew rapidly overnight, doubling in size to about 131,000 acres by Thursday, and burning through more than 100 homes and buildings.

The fires have so far destroyed 175 structures, including homes, and are threatening 50,000 more, said Daniel Berlant, an assistant deputy director with the state department of forestry and fire protection. In all, 33 civilians and firefighters have been injured.

