www.theguardian.com: California wildfires: rapidly growing blazes force thousands to flee



LNU Lightning Complex fire doubles to 131,000 acres

Firefighters say resources stretched thin as multiple blazes burn

Wildfires continue to sear through California, forcing thousands out of their homes amid a heatwave and the coronavirus pandemic. One grouping of fires â€“ the LNU Lightning Complex north of the Bay Area â€“ grew rapidly overnight, doubling in size to about 131,000 acres by Thursday, and burning through more than 100 homes and buildings.

At least two people have died fighting the fires â€“ a pilot on a water dropping mission whose helicopter crashed and a utility worker who was assisting at a fire in the Vacaville area.

