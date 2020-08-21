- LNU Lightning Complex fire doubles to 131,000 acres
- Firefighters say resources stretched thin as multiple blazes burn
Wildfires continue to sear through California, forcing thousands out of their homes amid a heatwave and the coronavirus pandemic. One grouping of fires â€“ the LNU Lightning Complex north of the Bay Area â€“ grew rapidly overnight, doubling in size to about 131,000 acres by Thursday, and burning through more than 100 homes and buildings.
At least two people have died fighting the fires â€“ a pilot on a water dropping mission whose helicopter crashed and a utility worker who was assisting at a fire in the Vacaville area.