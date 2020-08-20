The huge wildfires in California are so intense that they have created a real problem with air pollution and some of the worst air quality in the entire world. That would be bad enough at the best of times but during a pandemic that targets peopleâ€™s respiratory systems it is a real nightmare scenario.
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the wildfires that have been ravaging California. Many of the fires are burning out of control and they have forced thousand of people to flee their homes. Here are some key developments: