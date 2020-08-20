Officials seek to reassure public after worldâ€™s largest hydro-electric dam nears capacity amid heavy floods Extreme floods have hit Chinaâ€™s Three Gorges dam, which recorded the largest inflow of water in its history, prompting officials to assure the public it would not be breached. Inflows to the worldâ€™s largest hydro-electric dam reached 75m litres of water a second, according to state media. By Thursday morning, 11 outlets of the dam had been opened to discharge 49.2m litres of water a second, the largest release since its construction.