| Anxiety grows as Chinaâ€™s Three Gorges dam hits highest level



Source: qz.com





Officials seek to reassure public after worldâ€™s largest hydro-electric dam nears capacity amid heavy floods

Extreme floods have hit Chinaâ€™s Three Gorges dam, which recorded the largest inflow of water in its history, prompting officials to assure the public it would not be breached.

Inflows to the worldâ€™s largest hydro-electric dam reached 75m litres of water a second, according to state media. By Thursday morning, 11 outlets of the dam had been opened to discharge 49.2m litres of water a second, the largest release since its construction.

