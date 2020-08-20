Cluster of wildfires in Napa, Sonoma and Solano counties cover an estimated 46,225 acres

Shortage of firefighters after prison crews locked down due to Covid-19

3.08am BST

Napa county has also released new evacuation orders as the wildfires continue to posr a “significant threat to life and property”.

New evacuation order issued.

An evacuation order has been issued for Highway 29 at the Lake County line to Silverado Trail, Silverado Trail to Highway 128, Highway 128 to Chiles Pope Valley Road, Chiles Pope Valley Road to Pope Valley Road, Pope Valley Road to Butts Canyon Road, and Butts Canyon Road to the county line. This includes the communities of Angwin and Deer Park.

3.00am BST

To help get an idea of where these fires are burning, here’s a map that the fire authorities in California have linked to. You can zoom in and out so hopefully it will help you (and me) get a handle on things.

2.45am BST

Police in Fairfield 50 miles east of San Franciso have issued multiple evacuation orders for neighbourhoods under threat as the LNU lighning complex fire advances south-west from Vacaville.

The fire destroyed at least 50 structures in Vacaville, including some homes, and 50 were damaged, according to Associated Press.

Evacuation Order Peabody Rd/ Cement Hill Rd/ Vanden Rd (Circled on map)

2.26am BST

The Sacramento Bee has an interesting story saying that there is a shortage of firefighters this summer because hundreds of prison inmates in Lassen county who are usually deployed to help in the effort are locked down because of Covid-19.

The Sacramento Bee has an interesting story saying that there is a shortage of firefighters this summer because hundreds of prison inmates in Lassen county who are usually deployed to help in the effort are locked down because of Covid-19.

California’s incarcerated firefighters have for decades been the state’s primary firefighting “hand crews,” and the shortage has officials scrambling to come up with replacement firefighters in a dry season that is shaping up to be among the most extreme in years. The state is hunting for bulldozer crews and enlisting teams that normally clear brush as replacements.

1.56am BST

There are now hundreds of fires blazing across California, but where exactly is affected and how will it be contained? Here is what we know so far.

Firefighters in the state are battling 367 known fires, Gavin Newsom, the California governor, said in a press conference on Wednesday. Many of these are in northern California, fueled by climate change-induced drought coupled with high heat and major storms in the state in recent days.

1.24am BST

Residents in northern California seeking to flee the expanding wildfires have run into major traffic delays as the blazes shut down many highways in the area.

Traffic stopped on westbound interstate 80 as LNU complex fire jumps across freeeway

Wildfire jumps I-80 in Fairfield, shutting down lanes, threatening homes and forcing residents to evacuate.

12.56am BST

Wildfires have forced Californians from their homes and into evacuation shelters, but the pandemic is complicating efforts to safely feed and house evacuees.

At one evacuation site at the fairgrounds in Santa Cruz, workers set up a dozen large tents inside a large warehouse-like building, with each tent spaced six feet apart. Site organizers, wearing protective masks and gloves, took evacuees’ temperature once they were allowed inside the shelter, reported the

12.17am BST

A helicopter involved in the fight against fires has crashed south-west of Fresno, in California’s Central Valley, sparking a

The Federal Aviation Administration said the crash happened around 11am. Rescue teams entered the rugged terrain to search for survivors, but the conditions of those aboard remains unclear.

12.05am BST

Fires burning in all but one of the nine counties surrounding the San Francisco Bay area has created the in the world.

from the San Francisco Chronicle shows fires that are ringing the metro area and the poor air that’s settled over the region.

11.46pm BST

Evacuee tells of terrifying escape from Vacaville: ‘The sky was just orange’

Terilyn Steverson, 28, felt helpless much of Wednesday as she waited to hear about the fate of the Vacaville home she grew up in – a home that has been in her family since the 1970s. She and her sister currently live about an hour away, but their uncle, who has mental disabilities and requires care, still lives in the house.

11.34pm BST

Maanvi Singh reports:

A bout of unusual, extreme weather has spawned many of the fires raging across California today.

Thick smoke covering much of NorCal this AM. Two lightning fire complexes made almost unbelievable forward advances overnight in Santa Cruz Mtns & near Vacaville--together burning >50,000 acres since yesterday.

11.24pm BST

Firefighters are in short supply in California as the state continues to face hundreds of fast-spreading blazes.

Nearly on the frontlines fighting the fires, but it isn’t enough: agencies have requested 375 fire engines from neighboring states. Arizona and Nevada have sent equipment to California and Texas has offered to send firefighting crews, Governor Gavin Newsom said in a press conference on Wednesday.

11.06pm BST

reports:

Last night the sky over Vacaville, California, was glowing red, and clouds of smoke had been raining ash down Valerie Arbelaez Brown’s street. So when a neighbor knocked on her door at 4.30am, urging her to evacuate, she told her four kids to grab their most precious possessions – “the things money can’t buy” – and tucked the whole family into the car.

11.00pm BST

LNU Lightning Complex fire north-east of San Francisco burns more than 45,000 acres

Residents of Vacaville, just north east of San Francisco, are in shock after a 46,225-acre fire ripped through their community overnight, forcing them out of their homes.

: Sudden explosive development of the burning tonight in San Mateo & Santa Cruz Counties.

10.41pm BST

Officials urge residents to conserve power

With temperatures soaring and millions of Californians attempting to work from home, power officials are asking residents to conserve power in hopes of avoiding further power outages.

has started. prevented outages two days in a row. Let's do it again, CA. from 2-9 pm today.

10.15pm BST

Three wildfires and more than 10,000 acres are currently around the San Francisco Bay Area, prompting officials to issue evacuation orders for residents living near the blazes.

Gavin Newsom, the state governor, said today that he has asked three states – Arizona, Nevada and Texas – to provide hundreds of fire engines to help contain the flames.

Evacuation Order expanded to include all areas west of County Road 306 west to Mendocino County line. Full length of County from Tehama County line south to Colusa County line.

- New evacuation orders for the Green Valley area in Solano Co, everything west of Suisun Valley Rd & north of Rockville Rd, to the county line.

9.57pm BST

Wildfires in northern California have made the air quality in the San Francisco Bay Area the .

As fires blaze through eight of the nine counties surrounding San Francisco, smoke is drifting across the region and light ash falls from the sky.



It’s raining ash in California, forcing us to wear a different kind of mask than we wear for the pandemic when we go buy the generator we need for either rolling blackouts or preemptive outages so we can work from home if we haven’t been evacuated or our house hasn't burned down

What it’s like to live in California right now.

My car was JUST washed and all of this is ash from the wildfires surround us. ITS LITERALLY RAINING ASHES!!!!

Smoke and Ash in San Jose CA from fires in California

9.41pm BST

Here’s a round-up of some of the most striking images so far as California battles numerous wildfires up and down the state.

9.39pm BST

As fires burn across the state, from Eureka to the outskirts of Los Angeles, Cal Fire has a simple and urgent message for Californians: pack your bags and be ready to go.

“My recommendation is that all the citizens in California be ready to go if there is a wildfire,” the Cal Fire spokeswoman Lynnette Round told the

New evacuation orders for parts of the city of . Police are going door to door. This fire is NOT A JOKE. Leave if you are told to leave.

There are not enough firefighters to do structure protection. This is a live-saving event ONLY!

Driving through Steele Canyon Rd during the in Napa County

9.22pm BST

Of the 367 known fires burning across California, 23 of them are considered major fires, or “complexes” – multiple fires burning in the same location.

While so far fire damage has been limited, there have been roughly 2,000 more fires than there were last year at the same time. The situation has not been helped by a heat dome that’s trapped hot air atop California, nor by the thousands of lightning strikes, some of which sparked wildfires.

California has already experienced more than 2,000 more wildfires than this time last year, Newsom said, to a total 6,754 blazes. The governor said the "heat dome" hanging over the region and the lightning storms have helped cause the surge.

9.09pm BST

Gavin Newsom just wrapped a press conference on the state’s response to a multitude of crises unfolding at once: pandemic, some 360 fires blazing across California and a record-breaking heatwave.

“We are experiencing fires, the likes of which we haven’t seen in many, many years,” the governor said at Wednesday’s presser. The good news, he said, is that so far the concentration of fires, and resulting damage, is not as bad as past years.



CA has experienced 10,849 lightning strikes in the last 72 hours and WORLD RECORD heat temperatures.

We’re currently battling 367 known fires.

Grateful for our firefighters, first responders, and everyone on the frontlines protecting Californians during this time.

"The future happens here first."

How Gov. Gavin Newsom responded, per , when asked at a press conference how he can respond to so many crises at once: a pandemic, 100s of fires blazing across California, a record-breaking heat wave, 10,849 lightning strikes...

8.28pm BST

The Bay Area is of fires in surrounding areas, with some of the worst air quality in the world on Wednesday. Residents have reported ash falling from the sky.

Bay Area dealing with some of the worst air quality in the world. has some tips:

- Avoid going outside

- Keep windows closed

- If you have AC, put it on circulate

- If it's too hot inside your house, find a cooling center.

Air Quality in SF is currently ORANGE — Unhealthy/Sensitive Groups: Active youth, adults, and people with respiratory disease should reduce prolonged outdoor exertion. If you do go outside, make sure to wear a face covering & keep physical distance. Visit .

8.24pm BST

A map from Colorado research facility CIRA shows the number of fires burning in California simultaneously.

Stunning view on of all the Bay Area wildfire heat signatures on the fire temp overlay. and mountains in San Mateo County showing especially strong. Stay safe, heed local evacuation orders

8.20pm BST

Newsom said in the press conference there are 367 known fires burning in California as of now, including 23 major fires. He cited the ongoing heat wave in the state for increasing fire risk.

The state experienced a potential world record for heat this week after recording a temperature of 130F or 54.4C in Death Valley. There have been 10,849 lightning strikes in the last 72 hours, Newsom said.

8.16pm BST

As governor Gavin Newsom gives his press conference, it was announced additional cities in California have been asked to evacuate due to the River fire.

UPDATE: Las Palmas Parkway, Ranchito Drive, Indian Springs Road, Berry Drive, Enos Drive, Redding Drive, and Belmont Circle are all being asked to EVACUATE. Stay safe!

8.14pm BST

Gavin Newsom, the California governor, is holding a press conference about the massive state-wide fires, which has prompted him to declare a state emergency.

Newsom says there have been 6,754 fires this year, as of 18 August – an increase from 4,007 at the same time last year.

8.06pm BST

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) said on Wednesday that resources in areas affected by the wildfires have been stretched thin.

The agency has requested assistance from neighboring states including 125 fire engines, . At least 367 fires have broken out in California in the last 72 hours, most of them initiated by lightning strikes during recent extreme weather in the state.

8.03pm BST

Good afternoon, readers. Kari Paul here in the Guardian’s west coast bureau to walk you through the fire-related news of the day.

There are currently fires in dozens of cities across the state of California with effects being seen in even more locations, including ash falling and smoky air conditions in major cities like San Francisco. Stay tuned for updates.