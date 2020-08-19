- Lightning-sparked fires, stoked by a searing heatwave, prompt governor to declare a state of emergency
Dozens of fires are raging across California, forcing tens of thousands of residents – who were already facing and the coronavirus pandemic – to flee their homes. The flames, sparked by lightning and stoked by a searing heatwave and ferocious winds, have been moving quickly, overwhelming the state’s firefighters and first responders.
“It’s kind of an overwhelming fire siege,” said Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at UCLA’s Institute of the Environment and Sustainability.