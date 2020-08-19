Cluster of wildfires in Napa, Sonoma and Solano counties cover an estimated 46,225 acres

Lake fire in southern California has burned more than 21,000 acres

8.20pm BST

Newsom said in the press conference there are 367 known fires burning in California as of now, including 23 major fires. He cited the ongoing heat wave in the state for increasing fire risk.

The state experienced a potential world record for heat this week after recording a temperature of 130F or 54.4C in Death Valley. There have been 10,849 lightning strikes in the last 72 hours, Newsom said.

8.16pm BST

As governor Gavin Newsom gives his press conference, it was announced additional cities in California have been asked to evacuate due to the River Fire.

UPDATE: Las Palmas Parkway, Ranchito Drive, Indian Springs Road, Berry Drive, Enos Drive, Redding Drive, and Belmont Circle are all being asked to EVACUATE. Stay safe!

8.14pm BST

California governor Gavin Newsom is holding a press conference about the massive state-wide fires, which has prompted him to declare a state emergency.

Newsom says there have been 6,754 fires this year, as of 18 August - an increase from 4,007 at the same time last year.

8.06pm BST

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) said on Wednesday that resources in areas affected by the wildfires have been stretched thin.

The agency has requested assistance from neighboring states including 125 fire engines, . At least 367 fires have broken out in California in the last 72 hours, most of them initiated by lightning strikes during recent extreme weather in the state.

8.03pm BST

Good afternoon, readers. Kari Paul here in the Guardianâ€™s West Coast bureau to walk you through the fire-related news of the day.

There are currently fires in dozens of cities across the state of California with effects being seen in even more locations, including ash falling and smoky air conditions in major cities like San Francisco. Stay tuned for updates.