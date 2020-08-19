| NSW weather warning: damaging winds, dust storms and bushfires lash state



Source: www.youtube.com





Gusts of 90km/h set to slam NSW coastline as winds whip up dust storms in stateâ€™s west and nine small bushfires

Damaging winds, dust storms and small bushfires have broken out across New South Wales and one person has been injured after scaffolding collapsed in Gosford during high winds.

A severe weather warning was issued for much of the NSW coastline on Wednesday, with gusts up to 90km/h predicted. In the stateâ€™s west, the wild winds whipped up dust storms near Wilcannia, Menindee and Broken Hill.

