| California governor declares state of emergency as dozens of wildfires rage



Source: martinsvillebulletin.com



Fires prompt some areas to issue mandatory evacuations

Temperatures soar into triple digits in historic heatwave

California’s governor has declared a state of emergency as the state battles dozens of wildfires .

“We are deploying every resource available to keep communities safe as California battles fires across the state during these extreme conditions,” said Gavin Newsom, the state governor, on Tuesday. “California and its federal and local partners are working in lockstep to meet the challenge and remain vigilant in the face of continued dangerous weather conditions.”



