| NSW weather: flooding eases on south coast but many residents yet to return home



Added: 18.08.2020 17:34 | 18 views | 0 comments



Source: flowvella.com





Roads remain waterlogged and drivers warned to be careful as river levels fall

Hundreds of residents on the New South Wales south coast are waiting for the all-clear to return home as river levels fall and flooding eases after .

After three days of damaging surf battering the state, a marine wind warning remains in place on Tuesday on the Byron, Coffs and Macquarie coasts in the north.

More in www.theguardian.com » Tags: Mac