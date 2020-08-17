Added: 17.08.2020 11:20 | 7 views | 0 comments



With nearly 800,000 customers affected in the largest shutdown this year, the utility is hoping to avoid a devastating fire season

Amid fierce winds and dry conditions, the utility company that services more than a third of California will cut power to an unprecedented swath of the state as a preventive measure against wildfires.

And with Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) at fault for two of the deadliest wildfires in Californiaâ€™s history in just the past two years, major power shutoffs are set to become a new normal for a state gripped by the climate crisis.



Dani Anguiano contributed to this report