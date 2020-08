| US hurricane experts predict 'extremely active' storm season



Noaa forecasts 25 possible storms with winds of 39mph and up

‘We expect more, stronger, and longer-lived storms than average’

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NoaaA) has predicted an “extremely active” hurricane season in the US in an already record-breaking year for storms.



