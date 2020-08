| Lake fire: huge blaze north of Los Angeles forces evacuations



Firefighters battle to contain blaze before temperatures rise

Fire in Angeles national forest produces vast plume of smoke

A huge wildfire has prompted evacuations north of Los Angeles, with firefighters hoping to rein in the blaze before temperatures spike later on Thursday.

The Lake fire broke out on Wednesday afternoon in dense forest land in the Lake Hughes area of the Angeles national forest, some 60 miles (97km) north of downtown Los Angeles.

