States assess widespread damage to crops and property after â€˜devastatingâ€™ storm brings gusts of more than 100mph

Hundreds of thousands across the midwest remained without electricity on Tuesday after battered the region a day earlier, causing widespread damage to millions of acres of crops and killing at least two people.

The storm, known as a derecho, tore from eastern Nebraska across Iowa and parts of Wisconsin and Illinois, blowing over trees, flipping vehicles and causing widespread damage to property and crops. The storm left downed trees and power lines that blocked roadways in Chicago and its suburbs. After leaving Chicago, the most potent part of the storm system moved over north central Indiana.