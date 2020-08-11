| Where can you be safe in this world? Maybe we're asking the wrong question | Jane Rawson



Added: 11.08.2020 18:30 | 6 views | 0 comments



Source: www.youtube.com





The overarching project of my life has been making myself safe. But what is the point if everyone else is drowning and burning and starving? This is part of by Australian writers responding to the challenges of 2020

I am descended from people who factor a flat tyre into a drive to the airport. I own a personal, portable water filter, just in case. I am someone who patrols her boundaries. I am a list writer, a timetable checker.

The overarching project of my life has been making myself safe. No alarms; no surprises. It has become legend in my family that, at age 11, I ruined a holiday by demanding we move out of our accommodation at the foot of what everyone told me was a dormant volcano, because I thought it was too dangerous. (The volcano did erupt, on my 35th birthday.)





Today is rebelâ€™s day. Let all of us

Take courage to fight on until weâ€™re done â€“ The overarching project of my life has been making myself safe. But what is the point if everyone else is drowning and burning and starving?I am descended from people who factor a flat tyre into a drive to the airport. I own a personal, portable water filter, just in case. I am someone who patrols her boundaries. I am a list writer, a timetable checker.The overarching project of my life has been making myself safe. No alarms; no surprises. It has become legend in my family that, at age 11, I ruined a holiday by demanding we move out of our accommodation at the foot of what everyone told me was a dormant volcano, because I thought it was too dangerous. (The volcano did erupt, on my 35th birthday.)Today is rebelâ€™s day. Let all of usTake courage to fight on until weâ€™re done â€“ More in www.theguardian.com » Tags: Australia



Comments: Comments: