| Hurricane Isaias downgraded to tropical storm after reaching North Carolina



Added: 11.08.2020



Source: www.nbcmiami.com





Flooding fears extend up to Maine as storm continues with 70mph winds

Hurricane Isaias has been downgraded down to a tropical storm after making landfall near Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina.

The hurricane touched down shortly after 11pm on Monday with maximum sustained winds of 85mph (136km/h), weakening to 70 miles per hour (117km/h).