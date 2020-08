Added: 11.08.2020 8:27 | 8 views | 0 comments



A powerful thunderstorm known as a 'derecho' has brought heavy rain and winds of up to 100mph to the US states of Iowa and Illinois. Gusty winds and heavy rain brought down trees, damaged roofs, cut power and destroyed structures. More than 20,000 people in the Iowa City area are said to have been left without power