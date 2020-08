Added: 10.08.2020 12:06 | 6 views | 0 comments



At least seven people dead and one missing on island of Evia

Greek emergency services are clearing debris and searching for people potentially still trapped by flood waters after flash floods sparked by a storm on the island of Evia left seven people dead and one missing over the weekend.

The dead include an elderly couple found in their flooded home on Sunday morning, and an eight-month-old baby found in a flooded ground-floor apartment.