| At least seven dead, including baby, as floods sweep Greek island of Evia



Eight-month-old found dead in a house after torrential rain causes rivers to burst their banks and blocking roads

Seven people have died, including a baby, as torrential rains and floods swept the Greek island of Evia, damaging dozens of houses and blocking roads.

The eight-month-old baby was found dead in a house in the village of Politika on Sunday, said a spokesman for firefighters involved in rescue efforts. The baby’s parents were unharmed.



