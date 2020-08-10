﻿Monday, 10 August 2020
Australia weather: towns evacuated amid flash flooding warnings for NSW south coast and ACT

SES orders parts of Moruya, Nowra and Captains Flat to evacuate as kayaker in Canberra dies and 400 calls for help come from Sydney and Blue Mountains
Several New South Wales south coast communities were on high alert on Monday morning as river levels continued to rise and towns evacuated.
The body of a kayaker was found in swollen river waters in southern Canberra on Sunday. He became separated from a group on the Murrumbidgee River near Canberra about 2pm on Sunday, after his boat became stuck under a bridge.

. has issued a severe weather warning after three towns on the NSW south coast were evacuated overnight as heavy rain continues to lash the state. Updates: via

Locals in are relived the river peaked at 2.1 m overnight, lower than what was predicted. But are still on edge with more water to run-off from the Araluen Valley into the Moruya river today.

levels at the Bridge, this is entry to Restaurant and old Sailing Club. 12.19am Monday - 3.9m reading.

For those wanting a visual update on all the grounds around the Illawarra, here you go☔️
We think it’s safe to say that unless you’re playing on Ian McLennan 1 this weekend, you aren’t getting on the field
Send in your ground photos if you have one!

⚠️ Flood Warning issued for the River at . Minor flood peak observed at . See for details and updates; follow advice from

