NSW wild weather: south coast towns evacuated amid flood warnings



Source: www.nationalparks.nsw.gov.au





SES orders parts of Moruya, Nowra and Captains Flat to evacuate as flooding hits the Deua and Shoalhaven rivers

Heavy rain and wild weather have battered the New South Wales south coast, with several communities on high alert as river levels continue to rise and towns evacuated.

Heavy rain and wild weather have battered the New South Wales south coast, with several communities on high alert as river levels continue to rise and towns evacuated.

The NSW State Emergency Service issued three evacuation orders late Sunday night after up to 200mm of rain hit a number of towns including Moruya, Nowra and inland at Captains Flat over the 24 hours to Sunday evening, with up to 300mm in isolated areas.