Indiaâ€™s commercial capital grinds to a halt after heaviest August rainfall in 47 years causes widespread flooding The heaviest monsoon downpour in nearly 50 years has brought Mumbai to a standstill, with stranded passengers at railway stations having to be rescued by dinghies from waist-high water. People who live in areas normally unaffected by the annual monsoon flooding looked out from their high-rise flats at new swirling rivers outside caused by the heaviest single dayâ€™s rain recorded in August in 47 years.