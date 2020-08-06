| Monsoon rains driven by high winds bring flooding misery to Mumbai



Added: 06.08.2020 14:50 | 5 views | 0 comments



Source: indianexpress.com





Indiaâ€™s commercial capital grinds to a halt after heaviest August rainfall in 47 years causes widespread flooding

The heaviest monsoon downpour in nearly 50 years has brought Mumbai to a standstill, with stranded passengers at railway stations having to be rescued by dinghies from waist-high water.

People who live in areas normally unaffected by the annual monsoon flooding looked out from their high-rise flats at new swirling rivers outside caused by the heaviest single dayâ€™s rain recorded in August in 47 years.

More in www.theguardian.com » Mumbai Tags: India