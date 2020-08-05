ï»¿Wednesday, 05 August 2020
| â€˜Energised by disruptionâ€™: 2020 sows a new way forward for food | Gabrielle Chan

Added: 05.08.2020 18:27 | 7 views | 0 comments

Source: insideclimatenews.org
Source: insideclimatenews.org


A hole has opened up in the system that takes pride of place in the Australian identity â€“ our ability to bring produce to market. But change is coming
  • This is one of a by Australian writers responding to the yearâ€™s challenges

If Australia is known for anything in the farming world, it is the ability to produce food from a brittle environment. We have built many of our national myths and legends around our capacity to produce primarily wheat, sheep, beef and dairy amid bushfires, drought and flood. We also have a healthy food export infrastructure, and are fond of saying we feed twice as many people abroad than we do at home.
Yet 2020 has given us a kick in the arse. The year began with drought in the eastern states and catastrophic bushfires. Losses of life, biodiversity and property were followed by reports of food shortages, as supermarkets had to close or severely limit their hours due to power restrictions and inability to receive supply. The floods that came after the fires further complicated access to basic needs for communities who were only just starting to stagger to their feet after the blazes burnt their landscapes bare. Heavy rain washed away topsoil and the power was cut again. And, just as communities were setting out on the long road to recovery, the coronavirus pandemic closed in, sending people into isolation of an uncertain duration. These colliding crises have revealed a hole in the system that takes pride of place in our national identity: our ability to provide food to market.

If we donâ€™t do it now, it wonâ€™t happen. I love to see all these little businesses grow and connect

More in www.theguardian.com »

Tags: Australia, Oil, Export, Fire



Image with code
CommentsComments:
Tags

4K

 

Audi

 

Best Buy

 

Breast cancer

 

Champions League

 

Cher

 

Climate change

 

Congress

 

Corruption

 

Couples

 

Dell

 

DNA

 

Dodge

 

eBay

 

EU

 

FBI

 

Fender

 

FIA

 

Football

 

GM

 

HP

 

Indiana

 

iOS

 

ISIS

 

Kimye

 

Lawmakers

 

LinkedIn

 

Mac

 

Manchester City

 

NBA

 

Netflix

 

NFL

 

North Korea

 

Oil

 

Opposition

 

PC

 

Premier League

 

Protests

 

PS4

 

Rape

 

Red Bull

 

Rita Ora

 

Social media

 

Star Wars

 

Uber

 

UK

 

USA

 

Windows 10

 

Xbox One

 

Yahoo

 
advertising

Copyright © 2008 - 2020 USweekly  - all rights reserved