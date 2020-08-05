| â€˜Energised by disruptionâ€™: 2020 sows a new way forward for food | Gabrielle Chan



A hole has opened up in the system that takes pride of place in the Australian identity â€“ our ability to bring produce to market. But change is coming This is one of a by Australian writers responding to the yearâ€™s challenges

If Australia is known for anything in the farming world, it is the ability to produce food from a brittle environment. We have built many of our national myths and legends around our capacity to produce primarily wheat, sheep, beef and dairy amid bushfires, drought and flood. We also have a healthy food export infrastructure, and are fond of saying we feed twice as many people abroad than we do at home.

Yet 2020 has given us a kick in the arse. The year began with drought in the eastern states and catastrophic bushfires. Losses of life, biodiversity and property were followed by reports of food shortages, as supermarkets had to close or severely limit their hours due to power restrictions and inability to receive supply. The floods that came after the fires further complicated access to basic needs for communities who were only just starting to stagger to their feet after the blazes burnt their landscapes bare. Heavy rain washed away topsoil and the power was cut again. And, just as communities were setting out on the long road to recovery, the coronavirus pandemic closed in, sending people into isolation of an uncertain duration. These colliding crises have revealed a hole in the system that takes pride of place in our national identity: our ability to provide food to market.



If we donâ€™t do it now, it wonâ€™t happen. I love to see all these little businesses grow and connect

