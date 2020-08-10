Further beach erosion feared as Narrabeen and Wamberal north of Sydney hit by large wind-driven waves, and residents evacuated from 20 homes in Sussex InletThe New South Wales south coast has been hit by flooding after heavy downpours, damaging winds and large wind-driven waves. Narrabeen in Sydneyâ€™s north and Wamberal on the Central Coast have suffered further beach erosion, with houses dangerously close to the surf.Torrential rain, which caused flooding around Newcastle and the Central Coast on Sunday, moved south overnight, bringing challenging conditions to the stateâ€™s south coast and the Australian Capital Territory forecast districts.

Been a wild few days around much of & while the has eased for most, the system isn't quite done yet. Big is already pounding places like Carters Headland, Kianga & more is still to come. Warnings here Insta @andymck_photo

6.20am - Ocean again has hammered Narrabeen. More chunks of peoplesâ€™ frontyards gone to the south. Still too dark to see properly.

Significant beach erosion at Narrabeen after last nights high tide and heavy swell from the east coast low for and