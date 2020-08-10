ï»¿Monday, 10 August 2020
| NSW weather: heavy rain, flooding and huge waves threaten homes on south and Central Coast

Added: 04.08.2020 23:21 | 23 views | 0 comments

Source: en.wikipedia.org
Source: en.wikipedia.org


Further beach erosion feared as Narrabeen and Wamberal north of Sydney hit by large wind-driven waves, and residents evacuated from 20 homes in Sussex Inlet

    The New South Wales south coast has been hit by flooding after heavy downpours, damaging winds and large wind-driven waves. Narrabeen in Sydneyâ€™s north and Wamberal on the Central Coast have suffered further beach erosion, with houses dangerously close to the surf.
    Torrential rain, which caused flooding around Newcastle and the Central Coast on Sunday, moved south overnight, bringing challenging conditions to the stateâ€™s south coast and the Australian Capital Territory forecast districts.

    Been a wild few days around much of & while the has eased for most, the system isn't quite done yet. Big is already pounding places like Carters Headland, Kianga & more is still to come. Warnings here Insta @andymck_photo

    6.20am - Ocean again has hammered Narrabeen. More chunks of peoplesâ€™ frontyards gone to the south. Still too dark to see properly.

    Significant beach erosion at Narrabeen after last nights high tide and heavy swell from the east coast low for and

    More in www.theguardian.com »

    Tags: Australia, Sex, Sydney



    Image with code
    CommentsComments:
    Tags

    4K

     

    Audi

     

    Best Buy

     

    Breast cancer

     

    Champions League

     

    Cher

     

    Climate change

     

    Congress

     

    Corruption

     

    Couples

     

    Dell

     

    DNA

     

    Dodge

     

    eBay

     

    EU

     

    FBI

     

    Fender

     

    FIA

     

    Football

     

    GM

     

    HP

     

    Indiana

     

    iOS

     

    ISIS

     

    Kimye

     

    Lawmakers

     

    LinkedIn

     

    Mac

     

    Manchester City

     

    NBA

     

    Netflix

     

    NFL

     

    North Korea

     

    Oil

     

    Opposition

     

    PC

     

    Premier League

     

    Protests

     

    PS4

     

    Rape

     

    Red Bull

     

    Rita Ora

     

    Social media

     

    Star Wars

     

    Uber

     

    UK

     

    USA

     

    Windows 10

     

    Xbox One

     

    Yahoo

     
    advertising

    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 USweekly  - all rights reserved