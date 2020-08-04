| Tropical Storm Isaias tears up US east coast sparking tornadoes and floods



Added: 04.08.2020 14:11 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: www.onlyinyourstate.com



One dead in North Carolina as coronavirus complicates response

Washington, Philadelphia and New York braced for high winds

Tropical Storm Isaias spawned tornadoes and dumped rain during an inland march up the US east coast on Tuesday that has states on alert all the way up to Massachusetts after making landfall as a category 1 hurricane near Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina, overnight, killing at least one.

East coast metropolises including the Washington area, Philadelphia and New York were watching out for potentially dangerous winds and rain as the storm moved briskly.

Tropical Storm Isaias spawned tornadoes and dumped rain during an inland march up the US east coast on Tuesday that has states on alert all the way up to Massachusetts after making landfall as a category 1 hurricane near Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina, overnight, killing at least one.East coast metropolises including the Washington area, Philadelphia and New York were watching out for potentially dangerous winds and rain as the storm moved briskly. More in www.theguardian.com » North Carolina, New York, SPA, Philadelphia Tags: Washington