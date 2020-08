| Hurricane Isaias downgraded to tropical storm after reaching North Carolina



Flooding fears extend up to Maine as storm continues with 70mph winds

Hurricane Isaias has been downgraded down to a tropical storm after making landfall near Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina.

Hurricane Isaias has been downgraded down to a tropical storm after making landfall near Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina.

The hurricane had touched down just after 11 pm on Monday with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph (136 km/h). The storm now has maximum sustained winds of 70 miles per hour (117 km/h).