| Hurricane Isaias makes landfall in North Carolina



Added: 04.08.2020



Source: philly.eater.com





Flooding fears as eye of the storm hits the coast with maximum sustained winds of 85mph

Isaias has made landfall in the Carolinas as a category 1 hurricane, bringing with it maximum sustained winds of 85mph (140km/h) and the threat of devastating floods.

The eye of Isaias hit the coast on Monday night near Ocean Isle beach in southern North Carolina, the National Hurricane Center , hours after being upgraded from a tropical storm. More in www.theguardian.com » Tags: North Carolina