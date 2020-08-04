Added: 04.08.2020 2:17 | 10 views | 0 comments



The National Hurricane Center warned coastal residents of North and South Carolina to brace for flooding and up to 8 inches of rain

Tropical Storm Isaias was upgraded to a category 1 hurricane as it neared landfall in the Carolinas on Monday, threatening to bring with it blasting winds and devastating floods.

Coastal residents secured patio furniture, ferry operators completed evacuations on the Outer Banks, and officials passed out sandbags and offered car space in elevated garages as Isaias marched northward.