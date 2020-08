| Tropical Storm Isaias may strengthen to hurricane before hitting Carolinas



Added: 03.08.2020 13:51 | 6 views | 0 comments



Source: www.onlyinyourstate.com





Storm may become category 1 hurricane before reaching North and South Carolina, bringing rains and flooding to the north-east US

Tropical Storm Isaias was forecast to become a hurricane on Monday as it neared landfall in the Carolinas after bands of heavy rain from the lashed Florida’s east coast, threatening blasting winds, devastating floods and extra health dangers as people on the move have to try to stay safe from both a tempest and the coronavirus outbreak.

The US National Hurricane Center issued a hurricane warning from South Santee River, South Carolina, to Surf City, North Carolina, in its 5am advisory. More in www.theguardian.com » Florida, North Carolina Tags: South Carolina