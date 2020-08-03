Added: 03.08.2020 13:51 | 6 views | 0 comments



Storm may become category 1 hurricane before reaching North and South Carolina, bringing rains and flooding to the north-east US

Tropical Storm Isaias was forecast to become a hurricane on Monday as it neared landfall in the Carolinas after bands of heavy rain from the lashed Floridaâ€™s east coast, threatening blasting winds, devastating floods and extra health dangers as people on the move have to try to stay safe from both a tempest and the coronavirus outbreak.

The US National Hurricane Center issued a hurricane warning from South Santee River, South Carolina, to Surf City, North Carolina, in its 5am advisory.