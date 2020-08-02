Added: 02.08.2020 18:47 | 15 views | 0 comments



Fire explodes in size as crews battle the flames in triple-digit heat in mountains east of Los Angeles

Thousands of people were under evacuation orders Sunday after a wildfire in mountains east of Los Angeles exploded in size as crews battled the flames in triple-digit heat.

The blaze, dubbed the Apple Fire by local firefighters, was straddling Riverside and San Bernardino counties and consumed more than 23sq miles (about 60sq km) of dry brush and timber, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.