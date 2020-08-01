| 'You can see it in their eyes': long after the bushfires the pain lingers in Cobargo



Residents of the small Australian farming village devastated by last summer’s fires are still grappling with the fallout

Ange Kane leans against the verandah of Cobargo’s Kitchenboys cafe as a convoy of earth movers rolls past. “So do you want the truth, or do you want the sugar-coated version?” she asks amid the noise and dust.

She raises an eyebrow and gives a resigned smile: “because you might not like the truth”.

Christmas decorations near a destroyed house in Cobargo

Danielle Murphy and her goat Pixie met Prime Minister Scott Morrison when he visited the relief centre in Cobargo in January



The remains of burnt-out buildings along the main street of Cobargo on 31 December

Jim Neil now lives in a caravan on the site of his former home just outside Cobargo

The property of Jim Neil, north of Cobargo, which was destroyed by fire on New Year’s Day

June Tarlinton’s father, Ross Rixon



The darkened sky glowing orange from bushfires many kilometres away at 7:35am in the coastal town of Bermagui

Jim Neill and his dog Boof now live in a caravan on the site of his former home just outside Cobargo NSW

The funeral for Patrick and Robert Salway at Cobargo cemetery

A red sky, south of Bega on the New South Wales south coast, as the fire front creeps north towards Eden

Danielle Murphy and her partner, ‘Johnny the feral’, at a property near Cobargo

Former mayor of Cobargo Tony Allen beside the Princes Highway

Businesses on fire on the Princes Highway in Cobargo

Above: Owner of the Cobargo hotel, David Allen. Below: The Cobargo Community Relief Centre at the showgrounds after the New Year’s Eve bushfires



The Cobargo town sign was burned in the bushfire

Flowers sit at the graves of Patrick and Robert Salway after their funeral at Cobargo cemetery

Above: A burnt-out property in Cobargo. Below: The burnt ruins of a home on the Wandella Road, near Cobargo

Jim Neil where he used to do weight training to treat a chronic back problem, on his property north of Cobargo

Above: Heavy equipment arrives ahead of work to clear the burnt ruins of a home. Below: Burnt out structures in the main street of Cobargo are cleared and stabilised.

