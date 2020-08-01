Added: 01.08.2020 14:54 | 3 views | 0 comments



State readies evacuation centers with social-distancing measures as Bahamas and North Carolina order evacuations

ripped shingles off roofs and blew over trees as it carved its way through the Bahamas early on Saturday and headed toward the Florida coast, where officials in Miami said they were closing beaches, marinas and parks.

Miamiâ€™s mayor, Carlos GimÃ©nez, said on Friday that 20 evacuation centers were on standby that could be set up with Covid-19 safety measures.

