Two Nasa astronauts prepare to make first splashdown for 45 years



01.08.2020



Source: www.ibtimes.co.uk





The crew from the SpaceX commercial flight will land off Florida on Sunday unless Hurricane Isaias blows them off course

Two Nasa astronauts are preparing to make the first splashdown return to Earth in 45 years despite the threat posed by Hurricane Isaias off the coast of Florida.

Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley are set to come back to Earth from the International Space Station on Sunday on a commercial spacecraft built by SpaceX.

