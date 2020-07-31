Added: 31.07.2020 18:20 | 11 views | 0 comments



Despite flood planning efforts hundreds have been killed and millions hit as third of land is submerged by non-stop rain

Bangladesh could be plunged into a humanitarian crisis as it undergoes the most prolonged monsoon flooding in decades while it is still recovering from the effects of .

Despite the UN has lauding its new initiatives for early intervention aimed at preparing communities for crisis, have been killed and 9.6 million affected by the disaster in Bangladesh, Nepal and north-eastern India, according to the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent.

