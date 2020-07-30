| Life and death: what readers in Australia are seeing post-bushfires



Added: 30.07.2020 15:00 | 6 views | 0 comments



Source: www.theguardian.com





After last summerâ€™s deadly bushfires, Guardian readers have found tentative signs of renewal in the charred landscape

From the eerie absence of birdsong to green shoots sprouting from burnt-out trees, Guardian readers in Australia have shared their stories and pictures of nature in the aftermath of the countryâ€™s devastating bushfires.

The wildfires that swept through many parts of Australia between July 2019 and February 2020 were of a scale and size that is difficult to imagine. By the end of February, they had burned through at least 32,000 square miles (85,000 sq km) of Australian forest, an area the size of Ireland. After last summerâ€™s deadly bushfires, Guardian readers have found tentative signs of renewal in the charred landscapeFrom the eerie absence of birdsong to green shoots sprouting from burnt-out trees, Guardian readers in Australia have shared their stories and pictures of nature in the aftermath of the countryâ€™s devastating bushfires.The wildfires that swept through many parts of Australia between July 2019 and February 2020 were of a scale and size that is difficult to imagine. By the end of February, they had burned through at least 32,000 square miles (85,000 sq km) of Australian forest, an area the size of Ireland. More in www.theguardian.com » Ireland, Fire, Wildfires Tags: Australia



Comments: Comments: