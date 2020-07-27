| NSW coastal councils face dilemma over land erosion – and who should pay for building seawalls



Letting properties slide into ocean is politically unpalatable but there are concerns around seawalls’ cost, environmental impact and future effectiveness

A cost-benefit analysis of options for a seawall at Wamberal commissioned by the New South Wales government in 2017 found that none of the six engineering options considered would deliver a net public benefit and that erosion would only increase with rising sea levels.

“A seawall will provide benefits to beachfront properties by reducing the impacts of coastal processes,” . “However, in the longer term, more properties in this area are likely to experience greater damage and loss of property values from the increased flooding of Terrigal lagoon associated with sea level rise.



